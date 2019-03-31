Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
St. Philip Church
1402 Mary Ingles Hwy,
Melbourne, OH
Beverly Lynn Franzen

Beverly Lynn Franzen Obituary
Beverly Lynn Franzen

Cold Spring - Beverly Lynn Hicks Franzen, 44, of Cold Spring, KY passed away at home from a cardiac event. She was the Office Manager for Expert Electric. She was a member of St. Philip Parish in Melbourne, KY. Bev loved spending time at their cabin creating fun memories with her family. Words to describe Beverly... effervescent, vivacious, fabulous, and extravagant without being obnoxious. Generous, huge hearted, all inclusive, all loving, and all accepting. She saw the best in all of us even if we didn't see it, she always saw the glory in everything around her! Her capacity for love went beyond what she received. Bev had the personality where she never met a stranger, and by the end of the conversation she became a friend. She shone a light on us, even when we didn't see it! Colors were brighter with her in them! Holidays were merrier with her a part of them. Hugs were so warm when they were from her and that smile, shone through the darkest of days. Bev was beautiful beyond words and definitions. She was a gift from God. Gone much too soon, but left an indelible light. Bev was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Hicks.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Hicks. Her high school sweetheart and husband of 24 years, Troy Franzen. Daughters; Morgan and Lauren Franzen. Son; Nicholas Franzen. Brother; Daniel (Christy) Hicks. Sister; Cheryl (Bob) Shackelford. Visitation will take place on Monday, April 1st, 2019 at St. Philip Church 1402 Mary Ingles Hwy, Melbourne, KY from 10am-2pm. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2pm. Burial will follow in Johnsville Cemetery in Bracken County, KY. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
