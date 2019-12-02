|
|
Beverly Sue Jones
Reading - Beverly Sue Jones (née Stamps), born March 18, 1937 went home to our Lord peacefully in her sleep Thursday morning November 28, 2019. She was married to her loving husband Durell for 64 years. Beverly was a loving mother to Kathy (Dennis) Cromer, William (Debbe) Jones, and Bruce (Kathy) Jones. She was a loving grandmother to David Hammond, Holly Jones, Michael Jones, the late Felicia Jones, Tara (Pat) Sand, and Gabrielle (Jason) Wolfe. A loving grandmother to Nathan Hammond, Hannah (Jorge) Reyes, Lexi Seifert, Annabel Sand, Cooper Sand, Charleigh Sand, Edward Jones, Wesley Wolfe, Ramsey Wolfe, and a great-great-grandmother to Jayce Reyes. Dear sister to the late Patsy Stamps. Mass of Christian Burial, 10AM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 330 W Vine St., Cincinnati, Ohio 45215. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Academy in Reading, Ohio.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019