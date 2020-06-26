Beverly Wegenhart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Wegenhart

Madeira - Beverly Wegenart, 68. Beloved wife of Ken Wegenhart. Passed away June 23, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 3 at 11:30 AM at Madeira-Silverwood Presbyterian Church, where friends will be received from 10 AM until time of service. For full obituary, visit tuftsschildmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Service
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Madeira-Silverwood Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Madeira-Silverwood Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved