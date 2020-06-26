Beverly Wegenhart
Madeira - Beverly Wegenart, 68. Beloved wife of Ken Wegenhart. Passed away June 23, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 3 at 11:30 AM at Madeira-Silverwood Presbyterian Church, where friends will be received from 10 AM until time of service. For full obituary, visit tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.