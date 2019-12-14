Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Crestview Presbyterian Church
9463 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH
View Map
Bill Clevenger Obituary
Bill Clevenger

West Chester -

CLEVENGER, Bill. Beloved husband of the late Carol A. (nee Apke). Loving father of the late Michelle (Joe) Striet, Beth Clevenger and Karen (Tony) Frangiosa. Grandfather of Ally, Mallory, and Maddie Frangiosa and Sam and Will Striet. Like a grandfather to Tera (A.J.) McNutt, Taylor Wallpe, Kalisha Tyner, Melanie Rogers, Lake (Kelsey) Clevenger and Reid Clevenger. Like a father to the late Mary Beth Schnitzer, Jeff Bowling and many others. Brother of Joe (Sue) Clevenger and preceded in death by 10 siblings. Brother-in-law to Charles (the late Linda) Apke and the late Joe (Joan) Apke. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He served in the United States Air Force for 10 years and then 4 years in the Reserves. Bill passed away December 12, 2019, at the age 88.Visitation will be held Friday at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd (Rt. 42), West Chester from 5 PM to 7PM. Services will be held Saturday at 10AM at Crestview Presbyterian Church, 9463 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd., West Chester. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Easterseals Greater Cincinnati Veteran Services.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
