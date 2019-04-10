|
|
Bill Feighery, Sr.
Villa Hills - William M. Feighery, Sr., "Bill", passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the age of 62 at University Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH. Beloved husband of Wendy Martin Feighery; cherished son of the late Jack and Ruth Feighery; devoted father of Michael (Katie) Feighery, Christopher (Karen Dameron) Feighery, and Jennifer (Chris Sims) Feighery; loving grandfather of Jack, Drew, Isaac, Noah, and Bryan; dear brother of Pat Feighery, Dave Feighery and Carol Jeffrey, best friend to George his favorite canine family member. Bill enjoyed cooking and spending time in his garden. His grandchildren meant the world to him and he cherished every moment with them. Bill was always helping others especially through his work as a peer support specialist at North Key and the MHA. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Linnemann Family Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, guests are encouraged to make donations either while at the services or privately to their choice of the following: Diocese Center for Children and Families, 75 Orphanage Rd. Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 or St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019