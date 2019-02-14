Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
7830 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 522-6100
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
First Baptist Church of Mt Healthy
1210 Compton Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
First Baptist Church of Mt Healthy
1210 Compton Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Forest Park, OH - Grawe, Bill age 82, passed away on Sat., Feb. 9, 2019. Born in Covington, KY on July 10, 1936 to the late William and Irene Grawe. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Joyce Grawe (nee Tryling); sons, Bill (Jennifer) and Jeff; grandchildren, Will and Curt; and brother, Steve (Sandy). Visitation will be held on Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 from 10 am - 11:30 am at First Baptist Church of Mt Healthy, 1210 Compton Rd., Cincinnati, Oh 45231 followed by a Service at 11:30 am. www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019
