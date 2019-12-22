|
Bill Wright
Loveland - Bill of Loveland (Bill the Barber). Loving husband of the late Jessie Lee Wright. Father and father-in-law of Howie and Katrina Wright, Jim and Melinda Wright. Grandfather of Alex, Jessie, Sydney and Matthew Wright. Brother of 10 brother and sisters. December 21, 2019 at the age of 82. Friends will be received on Thursday, December 26 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 Riverside Ave., Loveland from 12 to 2 PM where services will begin at 2 PM. Entombment Rest Haven Memorial Park. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019