Billie Oleda Dorman


1923 - 2019
Billie Oleda Dorman Obituary
Billie Oleda Dorman

Southern Pines, NC - Billie Oleda Dorman, 96, died July 1, 2019 at her residence at Magnolia Gardens Assisted Living in Southern Pines, NC. Billie was born in Lynn, Kentucky on June 22, 1923 to Charles and Lula Singleton. She was a homemaker and a member of Pine Grove Methodist Church. BIllie worked at IRS as Head Accountant in Covington, KY for over 15 years. Billie was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Paul Dorman, and son, Michael Dorman; brothers Charles and Thomas Singleton. She is survived by her children, Pamela Lyons (Jack), Whispering Pines, NC and Dennis Dorman (Diane), Sedona, AZ; sister, Louise Neal, and brother Edward Smith, Covington, KY. Billie had seven grandchildren, Tricia Gibbons (Travis), Kristin Rever (Brian), Brian Pratt (Jeanne), Samantha Dorman, Carey Dorman, Joshua Dorman (Ellen), Kier Dorman and nine great-grandchildren. Graveside memorial services date to be determined. in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America or a . Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Vass, NC.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 6, 2019
