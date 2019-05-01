|
|
Billy A. Shrout
Covington - Billy A. Shrout, 65, of Covington, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth of Edgewood.
Billy was born in Fleming County, KY, on September 2, 1953, to the late Raymond Shrout and Clara Ester Rakes Call.
Billy had worked in cable television construction for 25 years and recently was a cab driver in Cincinnati, and was a member The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Survivors include his son, Nathaniel Thomas Shrout; his siblings, Larry Shrout, Danny Shrout, Randy Call, Carolyn Sue Reese, and Jerri Hudson; special friend, Vanessa Cepluch; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Roger Shrout, Ronald Shrout, Helen Burr, Betty Jo Shrout, Nadine Latourette, and Lisa LaFontaine.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, at Fleming County Cemetery with Kent Butcher officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg, KY.
Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 1, 2019