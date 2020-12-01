1/1
Billy Dean Chester
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Dean Chester

Cincinnati - Billy Dean Chester, 75, of Cincinnati, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He is a veteran of the US Army. Billy retired as a Sergeant Major after having served for twenty two years of active duty service. While enlisted he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Silver Star, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Medal, Bronze Star Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon "2", NCO Professional Development Ribbon "5", Meritorious Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal (7th Award), Vietnam Armed Forces Honor Medal (2nd Class). He was missing in action for a time during the Vietnam War. He was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans. His last assignment was at Fort Hood, Texas. Billy was born May 18, 1945 in Dayton, KY to the late Rodney Chester and Hazel (nee: Turner) Chester. He was preceded in death by his Grandson, George Chinea, Jr., Sisters, Nancy Naberhaus, Wanda Mumphery, Brothers, Barney, James, Ernest, Paul, Jack, Gene & Ricky Chester. Billy is survived by his Son, Ramses Chester, Daughters, Livia Chinea & Rinska Flores, Grandchildren, Darlene Reed, Alexis Brooks and Joshua Flores, Sisters, Diane Batton, Janice Alford, Peggy Riley, Brother, Gary Michael Chester, & Friend, Keith Gambrel. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family. Due to current COVID restrictions all funeral services will be private & held at the convenience of the family. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project, 223 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Suite 301, Nashville, Tennessee, 37203. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.










To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved