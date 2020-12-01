Billy Dean Chester
Cincinnati - Billy Dean Chester, 75, of Cincinnati, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He is a veteran of the US Army. Billy retired as a Sergeant Major after having served for twenty two years of active duty service. While enlisted he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Silver Star, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Medal, Bronze Star Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon "2", NCO Professional Development Ribbon "5", Meritorious Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal (7th Award), Vietnam Armed Forces Honor Medal (2nd Class). He was missing in action for a time during the Vietnam War. He was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans
. His last assignment was at Fort Hood, Texas. Billy was born May 18, 1945 in Dayton, KY to the late Rodney Chester and Hazel (nee: Turner) Chester. He was preceded in death by his Grandson, George Chinea, Jr., Sisters, Nancy Naberhaus, Wanda Mumphery, Brothers, Barney, James, Ernest, Paul, Jack, Gene & Ricky Chester. Billy is survived by his Son, Ramses Chester, Daughters, Livia Chinea & Rinska Flores, Grandchildren, Darlene Reed, Alexis Brooks and Joshua Flores, Sisters, Diane Batton, Janice Alford, Peggy Riley, Brother, Gary Michael Chester, & Friend, Keith Gambrel. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family. Due to current COVID restrictions all funeral services will be private & held at the convenience of the family. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project
, 223 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Suite 301, Nashville, Tennessee, 37203.
