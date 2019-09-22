Resources
Billy G. Pape Jr.


1946 - 2019
Billy G. Pape Jr. Obituary
Loveland - Billy G. Pape Jr., of Loveland, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was born on June 7, 1946 in Elwood, Kansas, to the late Billy G. and Ioma P. {Maxson} Pape Sr. Billy was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, where he served in Vietnam. On November 2nd, 1999, Billy married Donna {Reed} Graves. She passed away on May 16, 2006. In his spare time Billy enjoyed golfing, watching football, and western movies. Billy loved spending time with his family, especially the grandkids, great grandkids, and grandfurkids. He is survived by his children Carla Brumitt, Tammy (Ted) Palmer, Brian (Kerri) Pape; grandchildren Aaron (Nikki) Bolin, Ashley Bolin, Tyler, and Jesyca; great grandchildren Aiden, DaNel, MaKenna; siblings Patty (Jeff) Shackelford and Ronnie (Susan) Pape; brother in law John Osborne. Billy was preceded in death by his sister Phyllis Osborne. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences for the family may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2, 2019
