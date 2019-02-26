Services
Edgewood - Billy Jones "Doc" Creech, DMD passed in peace Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 at the age of 92. Loving father of Ceilidh aka: Michelle, Cherise, Shawna, Christopher (Dawn) and Kevin (Shawna). Proud grandfather of Carly (Stephen), Alix (Michael), Derek, Kyle, Keaton and Ian. Great grandfather of Kennedy, Cole and Lincoln. Billy will be fondly remembered as a good friend and a father who could always be counted on. He loved giving gifts and treasured all the beauty nature provided. He was a man's man and a die-hard hunter, who was out in the field just 3 weeks before his death. Born in Harlan County, Kentucky. A US Navy Veteran and a graduate of the University Of Louisville School Of Dentistry, Billy artfully practiced dentistry for more than 50 years. He will be missed. Online condolences can be sent at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2019
