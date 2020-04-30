Or Copy this URL to Share

Bishop Frank Tolliver, Sr.



Bishop Frank Tolliver, Sr., departed this life to be with The Lord on April 20th, 2020. Friends may call from 10:00 am Saturday, May 2nd, until the time of service, which be held at New Prospect Baptist Church, 1580 Summit Road, Cincinnati, 45237. Arrangements by McCall Funeral Home. 513.662.2255 Mask Required!









