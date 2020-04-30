Bishop Frank Tolliver
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bishop's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bishop Frank Tolliver, Sr.

Bishop Frank Tolliver, Sr., departed this life to be with The Lord on April 20th, 2020. Friends may call from 10:00 am Saturday, May 2nd, until the time of service, which be held at New Prospect Baptist Church, 1580 Summit Road, Cincinnati, 45237. Arrangements by McCall Funeral Home. 513.662.2255 Mask Required!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Calling hours
10:00 AM
New Prospect Baptist Church - Mask required
Send Flowers
MAY
2
Service
New Prospect Baptist Church - Mask required
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCall Funeral Home
3800 Reading Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45229
(513) 662-2255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved