Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North
Edgewood - Blanche T. (Bobbie) Milot, 96, of Florence, KY passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Brookdale Edgewood Hospice. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles E. Milot, Jr.; parents, Anna Neydosk Urbanek & Stanley Urbanek, Sr. Lowell, MA; sisters, Florence Urbanek, Lowell, MA & Caroline Urbanek Ebert, Florence, KY; brother, Stanley Urbanek Jr. Cheverly, MD. Blanche was born on October 2, 1922 in Lowell, Massachusetts, where she was raised. She was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving in WWII. She is survived by her niece, Marlene (Marty) Tarr (husband Jim Deegan, Jr.) Dewey Beach, Delaware; great niece, Amy (husband Mike) Cropper, great-great nieces, Sofia G. Cropper & Josslyn N. Cropper, Arlington, VA. She will be fondly remembered & forever loved & missed by her family. Services & inurnment will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North at 10am on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019
