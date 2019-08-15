|
Blanche Rawe
Ft. Mitchell - Ft. Mitchell, KY- Blanche B. Rawe (nee Flynn). Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the age of 83. Blanche was preceded in death by her husband, Garry Rawe; her son, Garry M. Rawe; her sisters: Mary Lou, Audrey and Barbara and her brothers: Jack and Bill. She is survived by her son, Thomas (Kimberly) Rawe; grandchildren, Elizabeth "Beth" Rawe, Joshua Rawe, Melissa (Aaron) Thomas and Zachary Rawe; great-granddaughter Maysen Thomas; sister, Sr. Ruth Flynn. Blanche retired from the Internal Revenue Service, where she was a secretary. She loved gardening, puzzles, reading, traveling and spending time with her family. Blanche was also a proud volunteer at the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati. Blanche will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Saturday, August 17th at St. Anthony Church, 485 Grand Ave. Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Intement will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery (Ft. Mitchell). Memorial donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice. Online condolences can be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 15, 2019