Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM
St. Anthony Church
485 Grand Avenue
Taylor Mill, KY

Bob E. Bedingfield

Bob E. Bedingfield, 75, of Taylor Mill, KY passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was a member of St. Anthony Parish and a former sales representative with U.S. Steel. Bob donated his body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years: Lynn Borchers Bedingfield; daughter: Amy (Jeff) Trimpe; favorite granddaughter: Jenna Trimpe; sister-in-law: Judy Borchers; nieces: Julie (Terry) Trame, Janis (Brian) Goller and Jennifer (Steve) Brue and several great- nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Anthony Church, 485 Grand Avenue, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, KY is serving the family. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Holy Cross High School, c/o the Donna Halpin or Missy Goller Scholarship Funds, 3617 Church Street, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -