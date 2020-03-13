Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
Bob (John) England

Bob (John) England Obituary
Bob (John) England

Morgan Twp. - Beloved husband of Sherida England; loving father of Rick (Dung) England, Debbie Foutty, David England, Jeff (Denise) England, Sally (Steve) Spead, Carolyn Horton and Robert Horton; caring grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. March 12, 2020. Age 82. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd. Ross, Ohio on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
