1/1
Bob Ramsey
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bob Ramsey

Montgomery - Beloved husband of the late Jean Ramsey (nee Schram). Dear brother of the late Patricia (Robert) McAllister. Loving uncle of John (Patsy) Schram, Michelle (Brian) Krinsky, Michael (Jana) McAllister, Debbie (Darrell) Henson, Diane (Kenneth) Shinkle, Mark Schram and David (Tina) Schram. Bob is also survived by many loving great nieces and nephews. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He had a successful 40+ year career as an engineer and manager at General Electric. Bob was a generous sponsor of the Cincinnati Zoo, Shriner's Hospital for Children and Hillsdale College. Bob also established a college tuition trust fund which gave numerous family and friends the opportunity to achieve their educational goals. Passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 at the age of 93. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21st from 11 am until Funeral Service at 1 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Chance Wildlife Rescue Association, 4525 State Rt. 131, PO Box 170, Fayetteville, OH 45118 or Save the Animals Foundation, 4011 Red Bank Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45227. www.mrfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home Evendale/Blue Ash

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 15, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
July 14, 2020
Best neighbor ever, had a sweet tooth & loved baked sweets I'd share with him. RIP.
Betty Ferris
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved