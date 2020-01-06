|
|
Bob Schuchter
Newport - Bob Schuchter, 79, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, January 4th at the Seasons of Alexandria, KY. He was a retired Mainetance Mechanic with HB Fuller Company and was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Kemper & Edna Kienzle. Bob is survived by his brother, Carl (Pat) Schuchter; sister, Susan (Mac) McIntosh and several nieces & nephews. Visitation 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Newport with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, Newport, all on Thursday, January 9th. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020