Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Church
944 East U.S. 22 & 3
Morrow, OH
1948 - 2019
Bob Warnecke Obituary
Bob Warnecke

Maineville - Bob Warnecke. Beloved husband of 46 years to Margie (nee Bushelman) Warnecke. Proud father of Wade (Catherine) Warnecke and Kurt (Violet) Warnecke. Devoted grandfather of Max, Rita, Sam and Dean. Brother of the late Betty "Bunny" Keller. Uncle of Paula, Lori and Jill. Retired Fire Chief of Maineville Community Volunteer Fire Department. Passed away July 19, 2019 at the age of 71. Friends will be received Wednesday, July 24 from 6-8 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 11 AM at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 944 East U.S. 22 & 3, Morrow 45152. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Sharps Chapel Tennessee Volunteer Fire Department or to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Heart Care and Research Department. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019
