Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Carr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Carr Obituary
Bobby Carr

Erlanger - Bobby G. Carr, 81, from Erlanger, KY, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Village Care Center of Erlanger. Bobby worked as a construction worker for over 30 years with Ray Prus and Sons Construction and he was a graduate of Butler High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Garnett Carr; his brothers, Billy and Clifford Carr; his sister, Wanda Ferguson; and his brother-in-law, Derman Ferguson. Bobby is survived by his wife of 63 years, Norma Carr; his children, Robert Carr (Tina Devenny), Richard Carr, Clifford Carr (Donna), Lisa Tuttle (Mike), Jeff Carr (Lisa), and Shelly Emrick (Eric); his siblings, Norman Carr (Lois), and Helen Mays (Don); and his sister-in-law, Emma Mae Carr. He also leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. The family is having a private graveside service at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions to: Berry Baptist Church 320 Main St. Berry, KY 41003. You may participate in our "Hugs from Home" program by leaving condolences at: https://www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com/obituary/bobby-g-carr/
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -