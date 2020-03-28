|
Bobby Carr
Erlanger - Bobby G. Carr, 81, from Erlanger, KY, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Village Care Center of Erlanger. Bobby worked as a construction worker for over 30 years with Ray Prus and Sons Construction and he was a graduate of Butler High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Garnett Carr; his brothers, Billy and Clifford Carr; his sister, Wanda Ferguson; and his brother-in-law, Derman Ferguson. Bobby is survived by his wife of 63 years, Norma Carr; his children, Robert Carr (Tina Devenny), Richard Carr, Clifford Carr (Donna), Lisa Tuttle (Mike), Jeff Carr (Lisa), and Shelly Emrick (Eric); his siblings, Norman Carr (Lois), and Helen Mays (Don); and his sister-in-law, Emma Mae Carr. He also leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. The family is having a private graveside service at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions to: Berry Baptist Church 320 Main St. Berry, KY 41003. You may participate in our "Hugs from Home" program by leaving condolences at: https://www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com/obituary/bobby-g-carr/
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020