Cincinnati - Bobby Charles Durham, beloved husband of Judy Durham (nee Reinert) of 43 years. Loving father of Ronald (Lisa) Durham and Pamela Faulkner. Cherished grandfather of Ryan, Jacob, and Robert. Dear brother of Joyce (Ken) Stroop and the late Harold Durham. Passed away Saturday, September 14th, 2019. Age 78. Bob retired from Ford Motor Company after 38 years. His retirement was filled with travel, music, and woodworking. He was part of the Hills of Kentucky Dulcimers, the Cincinnati Dulcimers Society, and a member of the Sharonville Calvary Masonic Lodge #204, where he was Past Master twice. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 19th from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Memorial contributions requested to . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 17, 2019
