Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
Cincinnati - Bobby L. Edwards, 66, of Cincinnati, passed away at his residence. Bobby was a Security Guard at Good Samaritan Hospital. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam where he received a Purple Heart. He also served in the Kentucky National Guard. Bobby was a member of the NRA, had a black belt in Karate from Northern Kentucky Karate School and played in a Tuesday night dart league. He was a cyclist and liked to run marathons, especially the Flying Pig. Bobby was an avid Bengals, Reds and UK fan who loved taking his grandchildren to baseball games. Last summer, he received an Honor from the Cincinnati Reds for his military service. Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie (David) Rabius of Independence; sons, Brian Edwards and Michael (Samantha) Edwards both of Harrison; brother, David Edwards of Covington; sisters, Mary Schulze of Hebron, Carol Edwards of Florence and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Karen and Peggy Edwards. Visitation is on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the hour of service at 10:30 AM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 18 to May 19, 2019
