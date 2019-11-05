|
Bobby Gene Tackett
Highland Heights - Bobby Gene Tackett, 91 of Highland Heights, Ky passed away Monday November 4, 2019 at his residence. He is survived by; wife Helen Tackett of 57 years, children; Diana Lynn (Dale) Lusk, Ward(Tina) Tackett, Charles(Misty) Tackett, Doak(Angeline) Tackett , 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Taylor Mill, Ky on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 11am-1pm with services and military burial to follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Condolences can be left at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019