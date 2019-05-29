Services
Moore & Parker Funeral Home
41 Hackett Ridge
Brooksville, KY 41004
(606) 735-2114
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Hamilton

Obituary Condolences

Bobby Hamilton Obituary
Bobby Hamilton

Erlanger - Bobby Hamilton, 81 of Erlanger, Ky. passed away May 20, 2019. He was born to the late Lige & Loraine Powell Hamilton. He is survived by his wife, Vernetta Howard Hamilton, two children, Cindy (Dave) MacMillan of Edgewood, Rob Hamilton of Independence, one grand-daughter, Britni MacMillan of Cincinnati, brother, Brownie Hamilton of Englewood, Fl. He was preceded in death by a sister, Ruby Ramsey and one brother, Leo Hamilton. Funeral was held on May 23rd at the Moore & Parker Funeral Home, Brooksville, Ky.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now