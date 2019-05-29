|
Bobby Hamilton
Erlanger - Bobby Hamilton, 81 of Erlanger, Ky. passed away May 20, 2019. He was born to the late Lige & Loraine Powell Hamilton. He is survived by his wife, Vernetta Howard Hamilton, two children, Cindy (Dave) MacMillan of Edgewood, Rob Hamilton of Independence, one grand-daughter, Britni MacMillan of Cincinnati, brother, Brownie Hamilton of Englewood, Fl. He was preceded in death by a sister, Ruby Ramsey and one brother, Leo Hamilton. Funeral was held on May 23rd at the Moore & Parker Funeral Home, Brooksville, Ky.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 29, 2019