Bobby Howell
Cincinnati - Bobby Howell of Cincinnati. Beloved son of Leon and the late Diane Howell. Loving brother of Andrew Howell and Paul (Suzie) Howell. Cherished uncle of Jacob, Elizabeth, Heidi, and Lydia Howell. Dear partner of Richard Weidus. Loved by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Passed away February 26, 2019 at the age of 51. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM - 12 Noon on Saturday, March 2 at Vineyard Church Tri-County, 11340 Century Circle East, Cincinnati 45246, where funeral services will be held at 12 Noon. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bobby may be directed to The Helping Hands/Patient Assistance Fund at Lindner Center of Hope, 4075 Old Western row Road, Mason, OH 45040.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2019