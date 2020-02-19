|
Bobby Hunley
Cold Spring - Bobby Glynn Hunley, 76, of Cold Spring, passed away on February 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. Bobby was a retired warehouse worker with the Kroger Company, and a Kentucky Colonel. Bobby was also a part-time Police Officer for the Highland Heights Police Department, a former member of the Newport FOP Lodge, and a huge Kentucky Wildcats Fan. He adored his two cats Dilly and Lilly. Bobby was a collector of Kentucky Derby Memorabilia and he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bobby's family would like to give special thanks to the staff of St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood for the loving care given to him. Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Emit Lloyd Hunley. Bobby is survived by his mother, Docia (Almeda) Hunley Casey, his wife, Diane (Hess) Hunley, his sons, Robert (Sandy) Hunley, and Stephen (Carmen) Hunley, his grandchildren, Stephanie (Bradley) Felty, Matthew Hunley, Jeffrey Hunley, and Corey (Leanne) Hunley, and his great grandchildren Raelynn, James, Lucy Diane, and Lorelai. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 1:00 pm Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Dobbling Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017, or to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020