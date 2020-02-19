Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Hunley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Hunley

Add a Memory
Bobby Hunley Obituary
Bobby Hunley

Cold Spring - Bobby Glynn Hunley, 76, of Cold Spring, passed away on February 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. Bobby was a retired warehouse worker with the Kroger Company, and a Kentucky Colonel. Bobby was also a part-time Police Officer for the Highland Heights Police Department, a former member of the Newport FOP Lodge, and a huge Kentucky Wildcats Fan. He adored his two cats Dilly and Lilly. Bobby was a collector of Kentucky Derby Memorabilia and he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bobby's family would like to give special thanks to the staff of St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood for the loving care given to him. Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Emit Lloyd Hunley. Bobby is survived by his mother, Docia (Almeda) Hunley Casey, his wife, Diane (Hess) Hunley, his sons, Robert (Sandy) Hunley, and Stephen (Carmen) Hunley, his grandchildren, Stephanie (Bradley) Felty, Matthew Hunley, Jeffrey Hunley, and Corey (Leanne) Hunley, and his great grandchildren Raelynn, James, Lucy Diane, and Lorelai. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 1:00 pm Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Dobbling Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017, or to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -