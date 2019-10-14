Resources
Edgewood - Bobby Joe Brock, 71, of Edgewood, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

He was born in Broadhead, Kentucky on February 13, 1948 to the late Garfield and Alkie Saylor-Brock.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings, Vance G. Brock, Ed Brock, Phillip Brock, Melvin Brock, Pauline Lamb, Lonnie Brock, JD Brock, Curley Brock and Gus Brock.

Bobby is survived by his beloved wife Donna J. Hayes-Brock; son, Eric Christopher Brock; daughter, Lesley J. (Bill) Allen; three granddaughters, Haley Allen, Harper Allen and Hilari Allen; three siblings Faye Brock, Herbert (Barbara) Brock and Evelyn Atwell as well as a host of other family members and friends all of who will cherish his memory.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a memorial donation in Bobby's Memory to a .

Funeral Services will be 12:00 pm Thursday, October 17, 2019 with a visitation from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northern Kentucky Chapel, 4350 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018, Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 3227 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018.

Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
