Services
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
859-824-3374
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
View Map
Bobby Joe Chipman Obituary
Bobby Joe Chipman

Taylor Mill - BOBBY JOE CHIPMAN, 60, of Taylor Mill, KY. died Sept. 23. He is survived by a son: Bobby Ray Chipman, a daughter: Alisha Meece, stepchildren: Jason Braun, Curtis Braun, Michelle Braun, brother: William Chipman, sisters: Cathy Marsh, Libby Goodrich, Pat Shelton, dear friend: Tracy Marsh, 14 grandchildren. Services 1 pm Fri. at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown. Visitation Fri. 11am-1pm. Burial in the Gaugh Cemetery, Williamstown. www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 26, 2019
