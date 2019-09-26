|
Bobby Joe Chipman
Taylor Mill - BOBBY JOE CHIPMAN, 60, of Taylor Mill, KY. died Sept. 23. He is survived by a son: Bobby Ray Chipman, a daughter: Alisha Meece, stepchildren: Jason Braun, Curtis Braun, Michelle Braun, brother: William Chipman, sisters: Cathy Marsh, Libby Goodrich, Pat Shelton, dear friend: Tracy Marsh, 14 grandchildren. Services 1 pm Fri. at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown. Visitation Fri. 11am-1pm. Burial in the Gaugh Cemetery, Williamstown. www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 26, 2019