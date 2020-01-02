Services
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
859-824-3374
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby O'Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Lee O'Neill

Add a Memory
Bobby Lee O'Neill Obituary
Bobby Lee O'Neill

Verona, KY - Bobby Lee O'Neill of Verona, KY and formerly of Williamstown, KY died Mon. Dec 30, 2019 at his residence at the age of 79.

He was the son of the late Lee and Wilma Day O'Neill, a retired truck driver for Roadway and Flying J, a U.S. Army veteran, a member of the Williamstown American Legion Post, and a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church. On Nov. 16, 1968 he was united in marriage to his wife Linda Lou Beagle O'Neill.

In addition to his wife Linda, also surviving is 1 son, Patrick Bryant (Cristy) O'Neill of Crittenden; 2 daughters, Jennifer (Scott) Mercer of Williamstown and Patti O'Neill of Verona; 8 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Marvin O'Neill of Union and Larry O'Neill of Dry Ridge; and 1 sister, Patsy Stith of Dry Ridge.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Thu. Jan. 2, 2020 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown followed by burial in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North. Visitation will also be Thu. 11:00am-1:00pm at the funeral home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -