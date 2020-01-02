|
Bobby Lee O'Neill
Verona, KY - Bobby Lee O'Neill of Verona, KY and formerly of Williamstown, KY died Mon. Dec 30, 2019 at his residence at the age of 79.
He was the son of the late Lee and Wilma Day O'Neill, a retired truck driver for Roadway and Flying J, a U.S. Army veteran, a member of the Williamstown American Legion Post, and a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church. On Nov. 16, 1968 he was united in marriage to his wife Linda Lou Beagle O'Neill.
In addition to his wife Linda, also surviving is 1 son, Patrick Bryant (Cristy) O'Neill of Crittenden; 2 daughters, Jennifer (Scott) Mercer of Williamstown and Patti O'Neill of Verona; 8 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Marvin O'Neill of Union and Larry O'Neill of Dry Ridge; and 1 sister, Patsy Stith of Dry Ridge.
Funeral services will be 1:00pm Thu. Jan. 2, 2020 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown followed by burial in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North. Visitation will also be Thu. 11:00am-1:00pm at the funeral home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020