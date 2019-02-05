Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
For more information about
Bobby Cox
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
Hamilton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby R. Cox


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Bobby R. Cox Obituary
Bobby R. Cox

West Chester - 77, passed February 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda J. (nee Diesh) Cox; devoted father of Richard (Judy) Cox, Chelle (Arthur) Precht, Pam (Jeffrey) Osborne, Scott (Susan) McIntosh and the late Robert "Chad" Cox; loving grandfather of 8; great-grandfather of 6; dear brother of the late Peggy Morlock and Thomas T.G. (Wanda) Cox, nephew of Freddie Hahling. He was a Principal in the Princeton City School District. Visitation Thursday, February 7, from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:30 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040. Memorials may be directed to . Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for extended obituary.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
Download Now