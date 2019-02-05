|
Bobby R. Cox
West Chester - 77, passed February 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda J. (nee Diesh) Cox; devoted father of Richard (Judy) Cox, Chelle (Arthur) Precht, Pam (Jeffrey) Osborne, Scott (Susan) McIntosh and the late Robert "Chad" Cox; loving grandfather of 8; great-grandfather of 6; dear brother of the late Peggy Morlock and Thomas T.G. (Wanda) Cox, nephew of Freddie Hahling. He was a Principal in the Princeton City School District. Visitation Thursday, February 7, from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:30 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040. Memorials may be directed to . Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for extended obituary.
