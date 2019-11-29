|
|
Bobby Ray Beach
Dry Ridge - Bobby Ray Beach, 80, of Dry Ridge, passed away Tuesday in Elsmere.
Survived by his wife of 28 years: Teresa Curtis Beach of Dry Ridge; a son: Mark Beach of Independence; 6 daughters: Cheryl Lynn Beach of Crittenden, Susie Fields of Warsaw, Connie Derosier of Florida, Teresa Bell of Dry Ridge, Amy Humphrey of Hawaii and Angela Mann of Dry Ridge; and several Grandchildren and many Great-Grandchildren. He dearly loved his family.
Preceded in death by 2 sons: Bobby Rayburn Beach and Michael Beach; a brother: Ronald L. Beach; and a sister: Bonnie McCubbin.
Bobby was a retired truck driver for Belleview Coal and Oil and previously drove for Harper Distributing, a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War and attended the Violet Ridge Church of Christ.
Visitation 5-8 PM, Mon., Dec. 2, at Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home in Verona. Funeral services 11:00 AM, Tues. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the New Bethel Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019