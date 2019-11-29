Services
Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home
14635 Walton-Verona Road
Verona, KY 41092
859-485-4885
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Bobby Ray Beach Obituary
Bobby Ray Beach

Dry Ridge - Bobby Ray Beach, 80, of Dry Ridge, passed away Tuesday in Elsmere.

Survived by his wife of 28 years: Teresa Curtis Beach of Dry Ridge; a son: Mark Beach of Independence; 6 daughters: Cheryl Lynn Beach of Crittenden, Susie Fields of Warsaw, Connie Derosier of Florida, Teresa Bell of Dry Ridge, Amy Humphrey of Hawaii and Angela Mann of Dry Ridge; and several Grandchildren and many Great-Grandchildren. He dearly loved his family.

Preceded in death by 2 sons: Bobby Rayburn Beach and Michael Beach; a brother: Ronald L. Beach; and a sister: Bonnie McCubbin.

Bobby was a retired truck driver for Belleview Coal and Oil and previously drove for Harper Distributing, a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War and attended the Violet Ridge Church of Christ.

Visitation 5-8 PM, Mon., Dec. 2, at Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home in Verona. Funeral services 11:00 AM, Tues. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the New Bethel Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
