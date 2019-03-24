|
|
Bobby Revis
Cincinnati - REVIS, BOBBY B. Loving son of Anis and the late Jack W. Revis. Dear brother of Michael (Janet) Revis, Jack (Ramona) Revis, and Barry Revis. Uncle of Michael, Katie, Ragan, and Jack III . Bobby passed away suddenly Thursday March 21, 2019 at the age of 56. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Wednesday from 10 until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019