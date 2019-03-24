Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Revis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Revis

Obituary Condolences

Bobby Revis Obituary
Bobby Revis

Cincinnati - REVIS, BOBBY B. Loving son of Anis and the late Jack W. Revis. Dear brother of Michael (Janet) Revis, Jack (Ramona) Revis, and Barry Revis. Uncle of Michael, Katie, Ragan, and Jack III . Bobby passed away suddenly Thursday March 21, 2019 at the age of 56. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Wednesday from 10 until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now