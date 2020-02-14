Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
Highland Cemetery
Ft. Mitchell, KY
View Map
Bobby Terrell Obituary
Bobby Terrell

Cold Spring - Bobby W. Terrell, age 81, of Cold Spring, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mary Terrell (nee Gordy); children, Tracey Herman (Eric), Debbie Goss (Tim), Mona Howell and Tracey Patton (Scott); grandchildren, Sarah Herman (Justin), Jackson Herman, Shawna Terrell (Chris), Megan Powless (Justin), Angela Buller (Drew), Adam Bennett (Amber), Matthew Roberts (Shelby), Madison Collins (Dylan), Kyle Patton (Sarah), Rachel Stuck (Tre), Trev Patton (Kelsey); 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sylvia Smith (Dan), Darrell Terrell (Betty) and Margie Pauldine. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 11:00 AM until the Funeral Service begins at 2:00 PM. Interment will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery (Ft. Mitchell, KY). Online condolences can be expressed at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
