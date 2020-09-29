Bobby Vanderpool
Fort Thomas - Bobby Vanderpool, 89, of Ft. Thomas, Ky, Passed away on September 27, 2020. Bobby served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He participated in both the Inchon Invasion, and the battle of the Chosin Reservoir. He was awarded 2 purple hearts and numerous honors for his service. In 1957 he received his B.A. from Morehead State University. There he also met his college sweetheart who became his wife of 64 years. He began teaching and a coaching career for the Newport Public Schools that spanned for 35 years from 1957-1992. Coaching and teaching was a true passion, due to the love he had for his students. He was the Head Basketball coach at Newport High School from 1970-1977. Bobby was inducted into both the NKY Athletic Directors Hall of Fame, and Newport High School Hall of Fame. He was an avid outdoorsman, a great fisherman and hunter. He was cherished by his family and all who knew him. Bobby is survived by his wife Marian (Coleman) Vanderpool, his daughter April (David) Schneider, and son A.J. Vanderpool, his grandchildren Brittany (Robert) Stadtmiller, Bobby (Katie) Schneider, Betsy ( Dominic) Rossi, and Jackson, Colby, and Anna Vanderpool, his sister Peggy Adams, and brother in law, that was like his son, Charles Coleman. Also survived by many adoring cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Cold Spring. Funeral service will be Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Cold Spring. Guest are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery Ft. Thomas KY. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Cold Spring 4410 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com