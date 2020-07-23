Bonita "Bonnie" Cates
(nee Kramer) Beloved mother of Kenneth Cates, Steven (Brenda) Cates and Sherry Summitt, loving grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, dear sister of the late Sandy Bamberger, beloved wife of the late Emmett Williams. Passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, July 26th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 12PM until time of funeral blessing at 2PM. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
. www.vittstermeranderson.com