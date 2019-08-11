Services
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
313 W 19Th St
Covington, KY 41014
(859) 491-1436
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
313 W 19Th St
Covington, KY 41014
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
313 W 19Th St
Covington, KY 41014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Boles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Boles


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Bonnie Boles Obituary
Bonnie Boles

Covington - Boles, Bonnie Sue, 67, of Covington, Ky. passed away at her home on August 8, 2019. She had worked for the IRS. She is preceded by her Parents; Louis and Evelyn Bell, Brother; Junior Bell, Sister; Patty Bell. Bonnie Sue is survivied by her Loving Husband; Bruce Boles, Sons; Bruce (Sonja) Boles Jr., Joseph Boles, Billy Boles, Daughtrers; Sue Boles, Linda Boles, Bonnie Eversole, Brothers; Billy Bell, Bobby Bell, Sisters; Nancy Chappell, Becky Brown, Peggy Smith, Betty Rickett, 10 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 12:00 - 2:00 Pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, 313 W. 19th St. Covington, Ky. 41014. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 Pm. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, Ky.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now