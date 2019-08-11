|
Bonnie Boles
Covington - Boles, Bonnie Sue, 67, of Covington, Ky. passed away at her home on August 8, 2019. She had worked for the IRS. She is preceded by her Parents; Louis and Evelyn Bell, Brother; Junior Bell, Sister; Patty Bell. Bonnie Sue is survivied by her Loving Husband; Bruce Boles, Sons; Bruce (Sonja) Boles Jr., Joseph Boles, Billy Boles, Daughtrers; Sue Boles, Linda Boles, Bonnie Eversole, Brothers; Billy Bell, Bobby Bell, Sisters; Nancy Chappell, Becky Brown, Peggy Smith, Betty Rickett, 10 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 12:00 - 2:00 Pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, 313 W. 19th St. Covington, Ky. 41014. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 Pm. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, Ky.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019