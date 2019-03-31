|
Bonnie Boyers
Las Vegas - Bonnie Lee Boyers, 75, of Las Vegas Nevada, died on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Las Vegas.
She is survived by her husband Gerald Lee Boyers, Daughters Melissa Tayfel, Janet (Carlos) Zuluaga, Grandchildren Siarra (Jessie) Slife, Taylor Tayfel, Emily Tayfel, Alyssa Zuluaga, Micheal Zuluaga. A great Grandchild Ruth Slife, Sisters Linda (Tom) Ramsey, Evelyn (Corky) Hurst, Beckie (Bill) Restiituto, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents Gus and Ruth Sharp, and a brother Tom Sharp.
A celebration of life will be held on April 6, 2019 at Receptions Hall in Erlanger, Kentucky from 2:00pm to 5:00 pm. Inurnment will be in the Morgan Cemetery, Pendleton County, Kentucky.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019