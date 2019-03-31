Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Receptions Hall
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Boyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Boyers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bonnie Boyers Obituary
Bonnie Boyers

Las Vegas - Bonnie Lee Boyers, 75, of Las Vegas Nevada, died on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Las Vegas.

She is survived by her husband Gerald Lee Boyers, Daughters Melissa Tayfel, Janet (Carlos) Zuluaga, Grandchildren Siarra (Jessie) Slife, Taylor Tayfel, Emily Tayfel, Alyssa Zuluaga, Micheal Zuluaga. A great Grandchild Ruth Slife, Sisters Linda (Tom) Ramsey, Evelyn (Corky) Hurst, Beckie (Bill) Restiituto, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents Gus and Ruth Sharp, and a brother Tom Sharp.

A celebration of life will be held on April 6, 2019 at Receptions Hall in Erlanger, Kentucky from 2:00pm to 5:00 pm. Inurnment will be in the Morgan Cemetery, Pendleton County, Kentucky.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.