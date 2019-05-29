Services
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Queen of Peace Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of Peace Church
Bonnie C. Eggers

Bonnie C. Eggers Obituary
Bonnie C. Eggers

Ross - beloved wife of 48 years to Harold Eggers, loving mother of Stephanie Spencer (Eggers), dear grandmother of Charlotte, Sullivan and Josselyn, dear sister of Melanie Shipley (Giordullo), Louis Giordullo and Michael Giordullo, beloved daughter of the late Louis and Charlotte Giordullo, aunt of Marty Shipley, Matthew Shipley, Dominic Giordullo, Gina Siegle (Giordullo), and Joseph Giordullo, Passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 Age 70. Visitation will be Friday, May 31st at Queen of Peace Church at 10AM until time of funeral mass 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 29, 2019
