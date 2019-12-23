|
|
Bonnie G. Howard
Blue Ash - Beloved wife of the late Albert L. Howard. Devoted mother of Donna S. (William R.) Gerrard and Brenda L. (Charles W.) Meece. Cherished grandmother of William M. Gerrard & family, Jason R. Gerrard & family, Joshua W. Meece & family, Bradley Meece & family, Jeffrey A. Gerrard & family and Todd Meece. Dear sister of Glenda Shipman. Departed on December 21, 2019 at the age of 91. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27th from 10 am until time of Funeral Service at 11 am, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , www.stroke.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019