Bonnie Jean Ashcraft, 76, of Butler, KY passed away at home on December 16, 2019. She was a past member of the Women's Auxiliary at the Pendleton County Sportsman's Club. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carson and Elizabeth Collins. Her husband, Gary Ashcraft preceded her also in 1989 along with a host of brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughters; Debra (Jeff) Hertzenberg, Rebecca Gunkel and Georgia Ross. Son; Gary Lee (Janie) Ashcraft. Brother; Jimmy Collins. Along with 10 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. In addition to her own children, she was also a mother figure to many others. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4pm-8pm. Service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11am with burial immediately following in Peach Grove Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019