Bonnie L. Ehlers
Cincinnati - Bonnie, 67, of West Chester died peacefully at UC hospital on December 6, 2019. Bonnie was the loving wife of Harry Ehlers Jr. and mother of Nathan Ehlers. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents William & Ruby Aliff and Sister Gloria J. Aliff. She is survived by brothers, William L. Aliff, Robert & Brenda Aliff, Ben & Goldie Aliff, and sister in law Connie & Tim Fuller. Nieces and nephews include Tami Horn, Scott Aliff, Danielle Poisal, Jennifer Huckaby, Amanda Hurley, Chuck Aliff, Cali Fuller, and Eli Fuller. Bonnie was very artistic and enjoyed painting, reading and writing poetry. She loved her family dearly and her passing leaves an overwhelming sadness in our hearts. Services to be conducted at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Visitation to start at 1:30pm with service following at 2:00pm.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019