Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Davis Family Cemetery
Erick, OH
Mrs. Bonnie Lee Fleener Coltharp

Mayfield - Mrs. Bonnie Lee Fleener Coltharp, Age 89 of Mayfield, KY formerly of Park Hills, KY and Lexington, KY passed away Monday April 15, 2019 at her residence.

She was a member of the First Church of Nazarene in Park Hills, KY. Mrs. Coltharp was a housewife and office manager of her husbands' orthodontist office.

She is survived by her children; daughter, Shelia (Dr. M.R.) Reynolds of Mayfield, KY; son, Craig (Kathy) Coltharp of Waverly, TN; son, Flint (Martha) Coltharp of Ft. Mitchell, KY; daughter, Kayla Coltharp of Boaz, KY; ten grandchildren, Reid, Keely, Summer (Zack) Williams, Jeremiah (Stephanie), Craig Keith (Jenny), Tana (Stan), Kara (Nate), Shane, Chance, Brice (Danielle); sixteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Coltharp was preceded in death by; her husband, Dr. E.K. Coltharp; her parents, Ray L. Fleener and W. Hazel Jones Fleener; one brother, Buddy Fleener; and one great-great grandchild.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30AM April 27, 2019 at the Davis Family Cemetery in Erick, OK. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to; , Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower 6100 Dutchmans LN STE 401 Louisville, KY 402015-3284, or Gideons International at SendTheWord.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019
