Bonnie Lou Duncan Thomas
Cold Spring - An angel ascended to Heaven on September 4, 2019 from Cold Spring, KY. Bonnie Lou Duncan Thomas was born on August 24, 1937 to James and Anna Faff Duncan in Alliance, Ohio. She is survived by her three children, Robert Thomas (Laura) of Birmingham, AL; Barry Thomas (Janice Williams) of Acworth, GA and Beth Dearwester (Joe), Cincinnati, OH; 8 grandchildren; Travis Smith (Jamie), Ross Smith (Ashley Baecker), Scott Dearwester (Mia Colaianni), Kristina Dearwester, Austin Thomas, Mara Thomas (AJ Howard), Hayden Thomas and Cameron Thomas; 4 great-grandchildren; Anthony Smith, Prestyn Smith, Bailey Smith and Brody Smith; brother, Douglas Duncan (Brenda) of Williamsburg, VA and nieces and nephew, Julie Duncan, Heather Duncan and Scott Duncan.
A graduate of Miami University, Bonnie spent her career with the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, and at the Clermont campus. She enjoyed traveling (Scotland, Cabo, Destin, and any beach) and her birthdays at Coney Island. She enjoyed family Duncapaloozas and various trips with her friend Pam. Family meant everything to her.
Floral Hills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences. The family will hold a private service at a later date. Donations may be made to the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) at 4255 Mary Emery Hall, Cincinnati, OH 45221 (payable to UCF/CCM) or to the website www.foundation.uc.edu/give for CCMpower.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019