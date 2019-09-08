Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Lou Duncan Thomas


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Bonnie Lou Duncan Thomas Obituary
Bonnie Lou Duncan Thomas

- - An angel ascended to Heaven on September 4, 2019 from Cold Spring, KY. She is survived by her three children, Robert Thomas (Laura) of Birmingham, AL; Barry Thomas (Janice Williams) of Acworth, GA and Beth Dearwester (Joe), Cincinnati, OH; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and brother Douglas Duncan (Brenda) of Williamsburg, VA.

Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences. The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now