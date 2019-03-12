|
|
Bonnie Phillips
Southgate - Bonnie (nee Wimmers) Phillips, 92 of Southgate, Kentucky passed away on March 10, 2019 at University Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. Bonnie was born February 5, 1927 in Newport, KY to William Wimmers and Helen Wipfel Wimmers. Mrs. Phillips was a homemaker and member of St. Therese Church, Southgate. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clarence J. "Lefty" Phillips, daughter-in-law, Toni, granddaughter, Maria, great granddaughter, Aubrey, and brother Jack Wimmers. She is survived by her Daughters, Mary (Mike) Rust, Helen (Rick) Schirmer, Jan (Terry) Parnell, and Donna (Jim) Zimmerman, Sons, Bill (Pam) Phillips, Jim (Monica) Phillips, Jack (Sharon) Phillips, and Randy (Meg) Phillips. Also 24 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Visitation 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Place, Southgate. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. Therese Church, with Rev. Doug Lauer, officiating. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Following the burial, Celebration of Life Reception will be at the Southgate Community Center. Memorials are suggested to the St. Therese Parish, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, KY 41071, or to Chicks and Chucks,Inc. (Local Breast Cancer Support for Survivors) P.O. Box 76166 Highland Heights, Kentucky 41076. Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2019