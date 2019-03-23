|
Bonnie Smith
Elsmere - Bonnie Lou Smith was born on January 14, 1944 to the late Lou and Selma Peyton. She was born to Eternal Life on March 20, 2019. She is preceded by her sister, Sally Pieper (Bob), of Florence. Bonnie was the beloved wife of David H. Smith and mother to William Smith. She is also survived by her five daughters; Bonnie Hembree (Paul), Donna Scott (Mark), Joanne Staton (James), Tammy Medovich (Pat), and Kathy Danks (Jeffie); all from her previous marriage to the late Henry J. Danks. In addition, she was the proud grandmother to twelve grandchildren, including twenty-five great grandchildren and a loving aunt to a niece and nephew. She will be dearly missed by former in-laws and countless neighbors and friends. Bonnie loved to cook and bake for her family. She had a huge heart and a tremendous love for God. She was passionate in praying the Rosary and steadfast in her faith. Her kindness and compassion touched everyone who knew her. She was also a member of St. Paul Church. St. Michael please pray for us. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Stith Funeral Home 7500 US Hwy 42 Florence, KY 41042. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Paul Church. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial donations may be made in Bonnie's honor to: St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be left at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 23, 2019