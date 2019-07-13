|
Booker James Mallard
Cincinnati - Booker James Mallard was born on November 21, 1927. He departed this life on July 6, 2019. Wake: 10:00 am. Funeral: 11:00 am at Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3660 Washington Ave., Cinti., OH 45229. Burial will be at Vine Street Hill Cemetery, 3701 Vine St., Cinti., OH 45220. Flowers can go to Walker Funeral Home, 2625 Gilbert Ave., Cinti., OH, 45206. Cards can be sent to 3939 Standish Ave., Cinti., OH 45213.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 13 to July 14, 2019