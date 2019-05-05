|
|
Boyd "Joe" Cantrell, Sr.
Union - Boyd "Joe" Cantrell, Sr., 81, of Union, Kentucky passed away on May 2, 2019 in his home. Joe was born on November 25, 1937 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late William and Maggie (Stull) Cantrell. For many years Joe had been a member of Parents Without Partners and was a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed gun collecting, yard sales, traveling and his dog Kozmo.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents William and Maggie Cantrell, his sister Darlis Elhman, his brother Fred Cantrell and niece Leslie Elhman.
Joe is survived by his longtime best friend and caregiver Betty Blanton; children Lynn (Donny) Ewing, Boyd Cantrell, Jr. and Debbie (John Thompson) Cantrell; grandchildren Amber, Samantha, Justin, Brittany, Evan, Ethan, Emma and Elaina; great grandchildren Kameron, Kendra, Kyle, Karson, Chloe and Henry; nephew Jeff Elhman; niece Sharon Hygema; and his beloved dog Kozmo.
The family has requested memorial contributions be made to St Elizabeth Hospice.
A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 5pm until 8 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10 am. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 5 to May 6, 2019