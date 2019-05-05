Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Boyd Cantrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Boyd "Joe" Cantrell Sr.


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Boyd "Joe" Cantrell Sr. Obituary
Boyd "Joe" Cantrell, Sr.

Union - Boyd "Joe" Cantrell, Sr., 81, of Union, Kentucky passed away on May 2, 2019 in his home. Joe was born on November 25, 1937 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late William and Maggie (Stull) Cantrell. For many years Joe had been a member of Parents Without Partners and was a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed gun collecting, yard sales, traveling and his dog Kozmo.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents William and Maggie Cantrell, his sister Darlis Elhman, his brother Fred Cantrell and niece Leslie Elhman.

Joe is survived by his longtime best friend and caregiver Betty Blanton; children Lynn (Donny) Ewing, Boyd Cantrell, Jr. and Debbie (John Thompson) Cantrell; grandchildren Amber, Samantha, Justin, Brittany, Evan, Ethan, Emma and Elaina; great grandchildren Kameron, Kendra, Kyle, Karson, Chloe and Henry; nephew Jeff Elhman; niece Sharon Hygema; and his beloved dog Kozmo.

The family has requested memorial contributions be made to St Elizabeth Hospice.

A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 5pm until 8 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10 am. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 5 to May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now